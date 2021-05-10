Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

