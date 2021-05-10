Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 86,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 451,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

