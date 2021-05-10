Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHML. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

JHML stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

