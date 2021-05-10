Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 57,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

