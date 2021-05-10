Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA opened at $44.21 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

