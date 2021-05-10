Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,541,651 shares of company stock valued at $159,700,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.