ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $55.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.