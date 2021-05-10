Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 39.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:GNL opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.