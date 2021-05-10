SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $17,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

