Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,556 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $63,035,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $55,723,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $29,476,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

