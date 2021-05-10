B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.89.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in B2Gold by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in B2Gold by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.