PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $62.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

