Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $120.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

