Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,047 shares of company stock valued at $578,847 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

