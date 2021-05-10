Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $37.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.50 to $37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of BLMN opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

