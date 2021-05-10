Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOA. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $420.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

