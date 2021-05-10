Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$7.72 Average PT from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJR.B shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$5.98 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$2.29 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.20%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.