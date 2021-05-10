Loop Capital Boosts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $31.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Leslie’s stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $247,559,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,897,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,834,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

