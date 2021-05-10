InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $95.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

INMD opened at $77.07 on Thursday. InMode has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $23,158,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in InMode by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after buying an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 197.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,231,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

