Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.