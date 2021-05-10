Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

NOC stock opened at $370.63 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.