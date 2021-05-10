Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,265 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 385,878 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.