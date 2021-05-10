Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

