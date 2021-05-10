Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in S&P Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

