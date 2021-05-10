1,307 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $4,129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

HSKA opened at $200.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $69.66 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

