Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 10,922 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $1,744,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.