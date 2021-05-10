Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1,714.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

