NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Cabot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Cabot by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of CBT opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

