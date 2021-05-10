NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 2,851 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $131.30 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

