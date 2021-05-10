JustInvest LLC Buys 2,647 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEG. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

AEG opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

