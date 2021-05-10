Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.
OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 43.16%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
