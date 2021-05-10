Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 43.16%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

