Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $26.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERRPF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

