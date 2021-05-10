DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded freenet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

