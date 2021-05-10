Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52.

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger bought 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Hollander bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91,875 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

