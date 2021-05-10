Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 11,336 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of CMC opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

