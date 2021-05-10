Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells 13,285 Shares of Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.34 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Navient by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,969 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.