Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of STC opened at $61.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

