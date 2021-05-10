Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,517,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,848,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after purchasing an additional 573,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.02 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,380 shares of company stock valued at $289,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

