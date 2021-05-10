Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

