Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of GT stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.