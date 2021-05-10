CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

ED opened at $78.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

