Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,573,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

