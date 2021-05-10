Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after buying an additional 899,042 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

