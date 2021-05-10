CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

