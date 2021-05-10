CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $281,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $8,019,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $144,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $150.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

