CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.