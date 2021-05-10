Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.