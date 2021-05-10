The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $170.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Hershey by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

