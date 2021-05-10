Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5,056.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $105.99 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $19,275,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

