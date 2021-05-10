Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,394 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 419,700.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,503,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $52.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,639.18 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

